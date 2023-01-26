Contract workers at Erode GH withdraw protest

January 26, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

A section of contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode who were on indefinite strike withdrew the protest after the private management service company, which had terminated the service of 16 workers, agreed to reinstate them.

A total of 132 persons were engaged by the company, who were serving as conservancy workers and security guards at the hospital and were paid ₹280 a day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the district administration. Demanding the wage fixed by the administration, they began an indefinite strike in the last week of November 2022, and talks were held in which their employer agreed to their demands. But, the workers said they were not paid wages as promised and hence 16 workers submitted a petition to the district administration. They said the company terminated the services of 16 workers for taking up the issue with the administration.

Hence, demanding their reinstatement, a section of workers went on strike from January 21 and the district AITUC appealed to the State government to solve the issue. On Wednesday, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar, Erode DSP, Anandakumar, Hospital Superintendent Venkatesh, Resident Medical Officer Kavitha, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy and the manager of the company held talks. The company agreed to reinstate workers and agreed to allot work for them from January 30. Also, the company agreed to take up other issues with the top management for an amicable solution. Based on the assurance, the protest was withdrawn.