Contract workers at Erode GH withdraw protest, resume work

December 03, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

Contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode, who were on an indefinite strike demanding wages fixed by the government, resumed work on Saturday after reaching an agreement during talks on Friday.

A total of 132 persons engaged as conservancy workers, security guards and attendants to help patients move inside the hospital were on a strike from the night of November 29. The protesters said they were paid ₹280 a day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the government. Also, they demanded a room to take rest, a dining hall, one-day holiday a week and double wages on national holidays, among others.

On December 1, Tahsildar Balasubramanian, Resident Medical Officer Kavitha, Hospital Superintendent Venkatesh and Town DSP Anandakumar held talks with the protesters. Since no assurance was given to them by the officials, the workers continued their protest.

On Friday night, the managing director of the private company that had employed the workers held talks with them. The company assured the protesters to fulfil their demands within 15 days, following which the protest was withdrawn. After four days of strike, they resumed work on Saturday.