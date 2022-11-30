Contract workers at Erode GH begin indefinite strike

November 30, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 132 contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode began their indefinite strike on Tuesday night, stating that they were only paid ₹280 per day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the government.

The contractor has engaged conservancy workers, security guards and attendants to help patients move inside the hospital. The workers said that the government had fixed their daily wage at ₹707 and when calculated their monthly salary should be over ₹21,000. “But, the contractor is paying only ₹8,400 a month,” they said and demanded full wages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, they boycotted work and staged a protest. They also demanded a room to take rest, one day holiday a week and other benefits. They withdrew their protest, after talks. However, talks held with the Labour Welfare Officer ended in a stalemate. Hence, the workers began their sit-in on the hospital premises from Tuesday night. Workers said that until their demands were met, the protest would continue