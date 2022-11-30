  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Argentina, France in action tonight

Contract workers at Erode GH begin indefinite strike

November 30, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Contract workers staging a protest at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Wednesday.

Contract workers staging a protest at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A total of 132 contract workers at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode began their indefinite strike on Tuesday night, stating that they were only paid ₹280 per day as against the daily wage of ₹707 fixed by the government.

The contractor has engaged conservancy workers, security guards and attendants to help patients move inside the hospital. The workers said that the government had fixed their daily wage at ₹707 and when calculated their monthly salary should be over ₹21,000. “But, the contractor is paying only ₹8,400 a month,” they said and demanded full wages.

Last week, they boycotted work and staged a protest. They also demanded a room to take rest, one day holiday a week and other benefits. They withdrew their protest, after talks. However, talks held with the Labour Welfare Officer ended in a stalemate. Hence, the workers began their sit-in on the hospital premises from Tuesday night. Workers said that until their demands were met, the protest would continue

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.