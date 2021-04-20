Contract worker at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore arrested

Coimbatore

20 April 2021 23:48 IST

A contract worker of the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital was arrested by the Singanallur police on Tuesday. He allegedly fleeced the family members of some COVID-19 patients by assuring them to arrange special attention for their kin who were under treatment.

The police said B. Balaji (34) from Uppilipalayam, a contract worker who had been working at the hospital for about eight months, was arrested on Tuesday. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer.

Balaji, who had been working at the section where food for COVID-19 patients was prepared, was accused of cheating the family members of at least five patients.

The police and the hospital administration had on Monday removed 17 persons, not hospital workers, who had been acting as ‘paid attenders’.

They allegedly collected money from COVID-19 patients and their kin.

Balaji was also caught in the drive and he was handed over to the police on Monday. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.