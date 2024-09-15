Contract drivers raise concern over poor maintenance of waste disposal vehicles in Coimbatore

Contract drivers operating solid waste disposal vehicles in Coimbatore have raised concerns about the poor maintenance of their vehicles. Issues such as holes in waste collection compartments, frequent engine malfunctions, and worn-out tyres have become commonplace, they claim.

According to Coimbatore Corporation data, 641 vehicles are used for solid waste disposal (SWD) operations, including mini trucks, Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV), shredding machines, sullage suction vehicles, tractors, bin vehicles, garden waste vehicles, and open-body lorries. Currently, 38 of these vehicles are out of service due to repairs.

A private company, contracted for SWD operations since August 2023, is responsible for both vehicle maintenance and employee management, according to Corporation officials. However, contract drivers have expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s performance.

S. Prabhakaran, a contract driver and president of Samooga Needhi Amaipu (an association for contract drivers in Coimbatore), reported an increase in the number of vehicles that go out of service. “The company is slow to carry out repairs, and if an unrepaired vehicle is not operated by the designated driver, the employer imposes pay cuts,” he alleged.

M. Prathap, an open lorry driver in the city’s west zone, said that repairs now take significantly longer than before. “Previously, repairs took no more than three days. Now, a waste collection vehicle can spend two weeks at the mechanic’s shed, leading to delays in waste collection and overloading for other vehicles,” he said. He added that vehicles designed to collect 750 kg of waste often carry over a tonne, worsening maintenance problems.

“Last week, 80% of repaired vehicles were returned to service after the Commissioner issued instructions to improve waste segregation. Before that, vehicle maintenance was neglected by the private company to cut costs,” Prabhakaran claimed.

Drivers also pointed out that over 70 mini trucks operating in the west, east, and central zones lack valid fitness certificates (FC) and insurance.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran responded, “I have instructed Zonal Sanitary Officials to monitor vehicle maintenance closely. Vehicles lacking FCs will be sent for renewal, and the existing contract has been extended for three months. A new tender will be issued during this period.”

