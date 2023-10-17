Contract drivers demand hike in salary at weekly grievances redress meeting

October 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated October 18, 2023 07:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

Drivers hired on contract basis by the Coimbatore Corporation demanded wage hike at the grievances redress meeting held in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The drivers said that they have been working for a salary of ₹13,700 a month, without a raise for the last three years. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy commissioner K. Sivakumar received a total of 47 petitions on issues ranging from road maintenance, drinking water supply, unopened health care centres and pending underground drainage works.

Members of the Vivekananda Peoples’ Resident Welfare Association at Neelikonampalayam submitted a petition seeking to commence the drinking water supply and underground drainage works that have been pending despite funds to the tune of ₹1.01 crore being allocated almost a year ago.

In a petition filed by the members of R. Mohan Nagar People’s Welfare Association in west Kalapatti, the issue of foam forming in the drains in the region was highlighted.

