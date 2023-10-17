HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contract drivers demand hike in salary at weekly grievances redress meeting

October 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated October 18, 2023 07:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers hired on contract basis by the Coimbatore Corporation demanded wage hike at the grievances redress meeting held in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The drivers said that they have been working for a salary of ₹13,700 a month, without a raise for the last three years. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy commissioner K. Sivakumar received a total of 47 petitions on issues ranging from road maintenance, drinking water supply, unopened health care centres and pending underground drainage works.

Members of the Vivekananda Peoples’ Resident Welfare Association at Neelikonampalayam submitted a petition seeking to commence the drinking water supply and underground drainage works that have been pending despite funds to the tune of ₹1.01 crore being allocated almost a year ago.

In a petition filed by the members of R. Mohan Nagar People’s Welfare Association in west Kalapatti, the issue of foam forming in the drains in the region was highlighted.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.