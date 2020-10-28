Contract conservancy workers seek revised wages, stage protest in Tiruppur

Contract conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation staged a demonstration demanding payment of revised daily wages and Deepavali bonus here on Tuesday.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised the demonstration in front of the Tiruppur Corporation headquarters. According to the CITU district secretary K. Rangaraaj, nearly 200 contract workers from all the four Zones participated.

The District Administration had revised the daily wages for contract workers in August, according to which the contract conservancy workers must receive ₹ 510 a day. However, the Corporation continues to give the previous wages to the contract workers, Mr. Rangaraaj said.

The Corporation must also ensure that the workers received their Deepavali bonus by November 5, he urged.

“If the Corporation fails to take any step by November 5, the CITU will conduct large-scale demonstrations,” he said. The protesters also submitted a petition in this regard to the Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

Deepavali bonus

Mr. Sivakumar told The Hindu that he had contacted the private contractor responsible for nearly 750 contract conservancy workers in Tiruppur Corporation regarding these demands. The contract must be renewed to reflect the revision in the daily wages and the contractor has agreed to pay the Deepavali bonus within a few days. “The Corporation will ensure that their demands are met,” Mr. Sivakumar said.