Contract conservancy workers in Coimbatore strike work demanding job regularisation

October 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 400 conservancy workers, employed on contract basis by the Coimbatore Corporation, have begun a sit-in at the VOC Park ground here on Friday, demanding job regularisation. The civic body has 100 wards, and in addition to the conservancy workers on rolls, 7,500 persons were recruited on contract basis to carry out sanitation works. Of the 7,500 workers, around 400 have begun a protest demanding job regularisation. They said that the wage paid to them was inadequate and demanded the Collector to pay ₹ 721 a day. They said that the protest would continue until their demand was met.