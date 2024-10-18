ADVERTISEMENT

Contract conservancy workers detained for staging protest demanding Deepavali bonus in Coimbatore

Published - October 18, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Contract conservancy workers staging a protest in Coimbatore on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday detained contract conservancy workers and drivers engaged by the Corporation for staging a protest demanding Deepavali bonus.

Over 300 workers gathered at the Corporation office, demanding job regularisation, payment of ESI and PF dues, and the issuance of bonus.

The protest was organised by workers affiliated to AICCTU, the Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Association, and the Tamil Puligal Katchi Sanitation Workers and Drivers Union.

Jaibhim Karthick (name changed), a participant in the protest, said, “Our main demands include payment of one month’s salary (₹16,500) as Deepavali bonus, payment of ESI contributions pending for 10 months, and a fixed minimum wage of ₹770 a day.”

“Discussions with the Corporation did not yield any results, as they only offered a bonus of ₹3,000. We rejected that offer, arguing that the bonus was not in accordance with law,” he said.

On Friday, the city police detained the workers and lodged them in a private marriage hall at Kottaimedu.

