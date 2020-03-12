Contract conservancy workers continue protest

Coimbatore

12 March 2020 09:16 IST

Conservancy workers working on contract for the civic body continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday at the Corporation’s Central Zone office on Huzur Road

Workers affiliated to the Janashakti Labour Union, Tamilnadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers and General Employees Union and AITUC protested at the zonal office, from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m., said C. Palaniswamy, president, Janashakti Labour Union.

The demands remained the same: that the Corporation should regularise the services over 2,000 contract conservancy workers, a few of whom had served for around 15 years.

The trade unions chose to protest at the zonal office because it did not want politicisation of the issue, as it happened on Tuesday when the workers besieged the Corporation's main office in Town Hall. He claimed that there were over 800 workers protesting on Wednesday.

The Annal Ambedkar union leader E.R. Selvam said the workers would continue the protest until their demands were met. They had also petitioned the District Collector K. Rajamani and were expecting a call from him to settle the issue.

A senior Corporation official, however, said only fewer than 100 workers protested at the zonal office.

Among the workers’ unions that led the protest, two unions had met the Collector and had decided to withdraw their protest on Thursday.

The unions also demanded higher wages, as fixed by the Collector. The district administration and Corporation would look into their demands, the official added.