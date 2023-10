October 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After arriving at an agreement with the Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday, contract conservancy workers called off the strike that has been going on since last week. The workers demanded job regularisation and increase in wages.

During the negotiations, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation K. Sivakumar reaffirmed the commitment of the government to provide minimum wages of ₹648.33. With this, the workers leading the strike said they will resume work from Thursday.

