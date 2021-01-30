Contract conservancy workers allege irregularities in disbursement of wages

Members of the contract conservancy workers’ union affiliated to the CITU staged a protest here on Friday alleging irregularities in disbursement of wages to those working for the Coimbatore Corporation.

Though ₹ 614 a day was fixed as wages for the workers in 2017 and a government order was issued, the 3,000-odd workers working in Corporation were getting only ₹ 318.

The district administration should look into the issue, ensure disbursement of proper wages and the Coimbatore Corporation should look at regularising the services of those who had worked for at least 10 years as permanent workers.

The protesting workers also demanded disbursement of retirement benefits to conservancy workers who had retired in the recent past. The workers led by the union district secretary K. Rathinakumar also demanded special wages for those who had worked to contain COVID-19 spread during lockdown.