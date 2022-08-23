Contract cancelled for laying road without removing defunct hand pump in Namakkal

Staff Reporter
August 23, 2022 18:06 IST

The contract for a road was cancelled for laying it without removing the defunct borewell hand pump at Pattanam Muniappanpalayam in Rasipuram Panchayat Union in Namakkal district.

Constructing sewage channels along with road laying works started at Pattanam Muniappanpalayam a few days ago. A defunct borewell hand pump near the road was found covered with concrete. A few local people uploaded the picture on social media and it went viral. Following this, District Collector Shreya P. Singh instructed the Rasipuram Block Development Officials to look into the issue.

On Monday, the officials led by the Rasipuram Panchayat Union chairman, K.P. Jaganathan inspected the spot and removed the borewell. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Jaganathan said the borewell had not been in use for ten years. We have removed it. We also cancelled the contract provided to the contractor to lay the road and sent a report to the District Collector.

