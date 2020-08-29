‘Continuous supply of Aavin milk ensured’

29 August 2020 23:13 IST

Aavin authorities here said that continuous supply of milk had been ensured though a few staff at the dairy unit in Salem tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, R. Narmadha Devi, General Manager of Aavin dairy, said all precautionary measures were being taken to prevent staff at the dairy from contracting the disease and all vehicles entering the premises were being disinfected through automated disinfection vehicle tunnel.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Devi stated that 25 employees out of 739 staff tested positive on August 24 and 25 after a canteen staff at the dairy tested positive for the disease. Milk supply continued without any issues and 1,70,000 litres of milk in Salem and 60,000 litres in Namakkal were being sold in packets. She added that all hygiene practices were being followed in production.