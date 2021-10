Continuous rain in Salem, Erode districts

Houses in D. Perumapalayam inundated due to rain on Sunday.

SALEM/ ERODE

17 October 2021 23:42 IST

Rainwater stagnates at several places

Salem and Erode districts received widespread showers on Sunday and rainwater stagnated at several places here due to continuous rain.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 19.25 mm was recorded on Sunday.

Mettur received the highest amount of rainfall, 92.2 mm followed by P.N.Palayam 45 mm, Yercaud 39.6 mm, Gangavalli 25 mm, Salem 24.7 mm, Attur 22.4 mm, Anaimadavu 17 mm, Veeraganoor 7 mm, Omalur 6 mm, Edappadi 4.6 mm, Kadayampatti 3.3 mm and Kariyakovil 2 mm.

Advertising

Advertising

An average rainfall of 15.2 mm was recorded in Erode. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Thalavadi, 41.6 mm.

Erode received 16 mm rainfall, Perundurai 14 mm, Gobi 4.2 mm, Sathy 4 mm, Bhavanisagar 8.2 mm, Bhavani 21 mm, Kodumudi 1.8 mm, Nambiyur 25 mm, Chennimalai 41 mm, Modakkuruchi and Kavundapadi 9 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 5.2 mm, Ammapet 26 mm, Kodiveri 13 mm, Kunderipallam 4.6 mm and Varattupallam 11 mm.