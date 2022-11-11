Continuous rain affects normal life in Erode district

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 11, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People, mainly students, were affected by rain in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district experienced continuous rain from Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rain started at 8 a.m. in many places with people, especially students, who were waiting for buses getting drenched. Also, workers could not reach their workplace on time while movement of vehicles was also affected on arterial roads due to water stagnation.

Water-logging was reported at railway underpasses. Two-wheeler riders faced hardship in crossing the stretches.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Rain water entered farmlands. Farmers said that incessant rain would damage the standing crops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app