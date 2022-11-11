Continuous rain affects normal life in Erode district

People, mainly students, were affected by rain in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district experienced continuous rain from Friday morning.

Rain started at 8 a.m. in many places with people, especially students, who were waiting for buses getting drenched. Also, workers could not reach their workplace on time while movement of vehicles was also affected on arterial roads due to water stagnation.

Water-logging was reported at railway underpasses. Two-wheeler riders faced hardship in crossing the stretches.

Rain water entered farmlands. Farmers said that incessant rain would damage the standing crops.