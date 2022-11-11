Coimbatore

Continuous rain affects normal life in Erode district

People, mainly students, were affected by rain in Erode on Friday.

People, mainly students, were affected by rain in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district experienced continuous rain from Friday morning.

Rain started at 8 a.m. in many places with people, especially students, who were waiting for buses getting drenched. Also, workers could not reach their workplace on time while movement of vehicles was also affected on arterial roads due to water stagnation.

Water-logging was reported at railway underpasses. Two-wheeler riders faced hardship in crossing the stretches.

Rain water entered farmlands. Farmers said that incessant rain would damage the standing crops.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 6:47:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/continuous-rain-affects-normal-life-in-erode-district/article66124527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY