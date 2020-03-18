‘Continuous monitoring at Kerala border’

COIMBATORE

18 March 2020 00:20 IST

Amid the COVID-19 scare, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Tuesday that the District Administration is continuously monitoring the border with Kerala, at the check post in Udumalpet Block.

“An average of 600 [people] is the inflow in one day at the check post,” he told presspersons. All the passengers from Kerala are screened at the check post and arrangements are made to quarantine those found having COVID-19 symptoms. No positive cases have been reported in Tiruppur district as of Tuesday, he said.

As for complaints of shortage of masks and hand sanitisers, the District Administration would discuss the possibility of producing these locally, he said. Strict action will be taken against those who sell these above the maximum retail price, he warned.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan requested the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State government till March 31..

Public may contact the district control room regarding queries on COVID-19 at 0421-1077 and 0421-2971199.

Employment camp postponed

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre’s employment camp scheduled for March 23 at the Tiruppur Collectorate has been postponed to April 11, according to a press release.