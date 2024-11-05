GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Continuous assessment of schools concluded in 229 of 234 constituencies, says Education Minister

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held inspections of the various panchayat union schools and reviewed the functioning of schools here in the Thally and Bargur blocks on Tuesday as part of the continuous assessment and review of the government schools in all constituencies of the State.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr. Poyyamozhi stated that schools in 229 out of the 234 constituencies, including Thally, have been reviewed. He mentioned that he conducts these reviews personally, and they are continuously monitored by the Chief Minister. Following each review, the needs and aspirations of the schools in each constituency are assessed and addressed, according to the minister.

The inspections are also in the run-up to the School Education Department review scheduled to be held on November 8 and chaired by the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi carried out inspections at T.Puthur Panchayat Union Elementary School, Kummalapuram Government Higher Secondary School, Anjur Jegadevi Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Kumalapuram Government Higher Secondary School here.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.