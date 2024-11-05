Continuous assessment of schools concluded in 229 of 234 constituencies, says Education Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held inspections of the various panchayat union schools and reviewed the functioning of schools here in the Thally and Bargur blocks on Tuesday as part of the continuous assessment and review of the government schools in all constituencies of the State.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr. Poyyamozhi stated that schools in 229 out of the 234 constituencies, including Thally, have been reviewed. He mentioned that he conducts these reviews personally, and they are continuously monitored by the Chief Minister. Following each review, the needs and aspirations of the schools in each constituency are assessed and addressed, according to the minister.

The inspections are also in the run-up to the School Education Department review scheduled to be held on November 8 and chaired by the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi carried out inspections at T.Puthur Panchayat Union Elementary School, Kummalapuram Government Higher Secondary School, Anjur Jegadevi Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Kumalapuram Government Higher Secondary School here.