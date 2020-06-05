Continue free power: farmers

SALEM

05 June 2020 22:38 IST

A joint committee for protecting free electricity rights has petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for steps to have the Electricity (Amendment) Bill withdrawn and continue the free electricity for farmers.

The farmers demanded that the Centre should withdraw the Bill as it was against the interest of farmers. Free electricity for farmers and weavers should continue, they said. The petitioners also demanded the Government to provide the connections at the earliest.

