Contests, exhibition for school students on August 30

Inspiro 2019, an event comprising contests and an exhibition for school students of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, will be organised by The Hindu in School in association with FIITJEE here on August 30.

The event is a part of the golden jubilee celebrations of The Hindu in Coimbatore.

The contests, which are being conducted in various categories from Class V to Class XII, include ‘Spell Well’, a spelling contest for students and ‘Quizarena’, a quiz based on science and technology.

Sciencebition, an inter-school exhibition covering science, mathematics, environment and technology, will be organised as part of the event. School students will also present an entertainment programme titled ‘Rangmarch’.

With over 42,000 students from 82 schools participating in the preliminary rounds of ‘Quizarena’ and ‘Spell Well’, the final rounds of these contests will be held during Inspiro 2019. A total of 50 teams from registered schools will participate at the exhibition.

Panel discussion

A panel discussion on ‘Education: Expectations vs Reality’ will be held between 3.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to conclude the event.

The panel members are V. Ponraj, scientist and former advisor to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Ankur Kumar Jain, Director of FIITJEE and Mahalakshmi Saravanan, entrepreneur and public speaker. R. Krishnamoorthy, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu, will be the moderator.

Administrators from various schools will attend the panel discussion.

The prize distribution ceremony for the winners of various contests will be held in the evening. E. Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and Chairman of EBG Foundation, will distribute prizes to the winners.

The event will be held at Rukmini Damodaran Auditorium in Dr. G.R. Damodaran College of Science on Avinashi Road.

School administrators interested in attending the panel discussion may contact 90039 13286 for registration.