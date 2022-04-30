Contestants come up with traditional recipes at culnary talent hunt in Erode

Winners of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round with Mayor S. Nagarathinam (third right) and Chef Damu in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 27 varieties of dishes that are famous in each region made by K. Chandra Prabha from Muthampalayam adorned her as the winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Rathna Regent Inn on Saturday.

The contest, that was inaugurated by Sri Revathy Sadasivam, Director of Genesis IVF Advanced Fertility Centre, saw overwhelming response as 110 home makers and college students prepared vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines at their homes and displayed it during the contest here. Participants presented minimum of two dishes of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.

Judge for the contest chef K. Damodaran said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation. He along with Chef Mani tasted the recipes and came out with the list of winners.

Ms. Chandra Prabha, who was also the winner of prelims in 2019, presented Chettinad vellai paniyaram with specilised chutney, Srivilliputhur palkova, Palani panjamirtham, Chennai set-dosa vada kari, Ceylon parotta, Virudhunagar porucha paratta, Madurai jigarthanda and kari dosa and other regional-significant food items famous in the State.

While D. Srimathi was adjudged first runner up for her pasta paruppu vadai and semiya custard, N. Sharmila Banu was declared second runner up for her mutton biryani, chicken Pallipalayam and kothukari pasta. Consolation prizes were also given to participants. Mayor S. Nagarathinam presented the awards to the winners..

P.M. Sivakumar, Distributor, Vidiem Kitchen Appliances, K. R. Vivekanandan, Partner, RKG Ghee, K. Kamal Kishore, Head of ROTN, Madhuram Rice, Abhinaya, Brand Manager, Naga Foods, R.K. Rajesh, Brand Manager, Kallesuwari Refineries Private Limited, M. Durai, Distributor of Vidiem Kitchen Appliances, A. Vijayabaskar, Erode distributor for Savorit and Naga, D. Balamurugan, Erode distributor for Modern Rice, K. Ganapathy, Partner RKG Ghee were present. P. Gunaseelan, Deputy Manager (Advertising Sales), The Hindu, Rest of Coimbatore, was also present.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest which The Hindu is hosting. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and the media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and News channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.

