Contest between Dravidian parties is fight between two forms of corruption, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan campaigning for his party candidates at P.N. Palayam in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The contest between the two major Dravidian parties in the urban local body polls was a fight between two forms of corruption, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the DMK that had, as an opposition party, opposed the 24x7 drinking water project in city, had now expedited the implementation.

In the past nine months, the DMK had not fulfilled its electoral promises. After promising ₹ 1,000 to all homemakers, which in itself was a copy- paste job from the Makkal Needhi Maiam manifesto, had now started issuing applications.

After failing with several strategies against his party, the DMK, Mr. Haasan said, had started telling voters that MNM was BJP's b-team and that a vote for the party was a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This showed the extent of MNM's political presence on ground, he said and quipped whether Mr. Modi was contesting municipal election.

In response to a question on distribution of gifts to voters, he said observer should not remain spectators.