Content is more important than language for films, says L. Murugan

January 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Content is more important than a language for a film to go beyond borders, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, in Coimbatore, on Sunday.

After attending a function at Thirumalayampalayam here, Mr. Murugan told the presspersons, “Many regional movies had national and international impact because of the content. Any language film can go beyond borders if the focus is on the content”.

He said that the Central government was facilitating the filmmakers to get approvals from various departments through single window clearance system. Further, 30% concession was given to filmmakers from other countries for shooting films in India. India had become a hub for film shooting because of the initiatives.

“The Central government gives importance to freedom of speech and expression. We never pressured anyone, unlike the Congress government did during National emergency,” he claimed.

Asked about Governor R. N. Ravi’s recent views that the term Thamizhagam would be appropriate for the State instead of ‘Tamil Nadu’, Mr. Murugan said, “The word Thamizhgam was used in Sangam literature.”