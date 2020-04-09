Containment zones in Tiruppur go up to seven

The number of containment zones in Tiruppur increased to seven following fresh COVID-19 positive cases as of Thursday, according to the Corporation officials.

N. Boopathy, City Health Officer with Tiruppur Corporation, said that a door-to-door survey had been carried out in these seven containment zones.

Over 1.73 lakh people in over 38,000 households were covered. “No person was found with any severe acute respiratory symptoms,” he said. Around 150 persons with fever and cold were detected.

Contact tracing of all the COVID-19 positive cases had been completed and swab samples sent for testing, Mr. Boopathy said.

The Corporation sent disinfection vehicles twice a day to the containment zones. As the residents inside the containment zones were advised not to come out of their homes, groceries and vegetables would be delivered by the district administration at the zone’s border.

Designated volunteers for the zone would receive them and deliver at the resident’s doorsteps, Mr. Boopathy explained.

‘Policemen deployed’

Around 200 police personnel had been deployed across the city to monitor the lockdown, a senior police officer with the Tiruppur City Police said.

Except for a few violations, most people remained indoors after 1.30 p.m., he said.

About one-third police personnel were being sent to their homes batch-wise every week so that they would serve as a “back-up.”

The Tiruppur City Police also made awareness videos on social media platforms instructing the public regarding the COVID-19 safety measures, the officer said.