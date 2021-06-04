Containment zones come down to 118

SALEM

04 June 2021 23:12 IST

The total number of active containment zones in the district came down to 118 as on Thursday. However, the daily load of cases was above the 1,000 mark.

According to health officials, as on Thursday, there were 118 containment zones covering 4,436 houses in the district.

As many as 18,640 persons are in quarantine in these zones.

During the end of May, the district had 163 active containment zones covering about 6,766 houses and 26,974 persons were under quarantine.

The Health Department had increased sample collection, the officials said.