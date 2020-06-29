Coimbatore

Containment measures reviewed in Krishnagiri

COVID-19 monitoring officer for Krishnagiri Beela Rajesh inspecting a containment zone in Bargur on Monday.

COVID-19 monitoring officer for Krishnagiri Beela Rajesh inspecting a containment zone in Bargur on Monday.  

COVID-19 monitoring officer for Krishnagiri, Beela Rajesh, reviewed the containment measures and monitoring activities in the district on Monday.

Ms. Rajesh inspected the isolation facilities at the government arts and engineering colleges for those returning from other districts and other states. She also inspected the containment zones in Bargur town panchayat.

Later, inspecting Hosur’s COVID-19 testing facility, Ms. Rajesh said that people entering Tamil Nadu from Karnataka without e-passes shall not be allowed entry.

She inspected the quarantine facility at the Government Arts College for Men for availability of basic amenities including drinking water and sanitation. The Shoolagiri sub-registrar office where infections were reported was also inspected.

Ms. Rajesh instructed the health officials to focus on vulnerable groups with co-morbidities and monitor them.

Officials were also asked to ensure availability of essential commodities in the containment zones.

Collector S. Prabhakar said a total of 17 check-posts were in operation to monitor inter-State and inter-district movement of people. The district was closely following institutional quarantine of outstation returnees.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 10:58:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/containment-measures-reviewed-in-krishnagiri/article31948260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY