Containment measures intensified in Namakkal following spike in cases

Officials from the Department of Health and the district administration have intensified containment measures in the district following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The district has seen an increase in positive cases over the last two weeks and close to 100 cases were reported each day.
On Sunday, 131 cases were reported.
According to health officials, majority of the patients had travelled to other districts or were primary contacts of positive persons. Officials said that since many from the district were travelling to Salem and Erode for work, it could have contributed to the spike in cases.
As on Monday, there are 103 containment zones in the district and testing has been increased to identify more number of cases. Officials said that close to 1,500 samples were being collected each day in the district. Apart from Namakkal, samples are also being sent to the testing facilities in Salem and Coimbatore.
