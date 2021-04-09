Containment measures in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

In compliance with the latest guidelines on containment of COVID-19 spread, the district administration under Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy convened a consultative meeting on the containment measures to be put in place in the district.

Addressing the line departments, the Collector said, the restrictions vis-à-vis containment zones shall continue along the lines of a full lockdown. There shall be no religious gatherings and festivals in the district from Saturday. Private firms, industries, commercial establishments and eateries shall ensure masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing in their work places. No entry shall be permitted to those without masks.

Buses will operate under 50% capacity and passengers will not be allowed to stand and commute.

Similarly, retail outlets, departmental stores, shopping malls and big format stores shall be allowed to operate only 50% customer traffic. No overcrowding shall be allowed in public places.

Cultural, social gatherings, educational, industrial fests can be organised with not more than 200 people in an auditorium, with adequate physical distancing.

From Saturday, there shall be no retail sales in wholesale markets. Restrictions with regard to sports events continue to remain in place, where events can be conducted without spectators. Sports training will be allowed.

According to the Collector, the health administration is poised to increase screening, contact tracing, increasing the number of RT-PCR tests, and increase vaccination coverage, Dr. Reddy said. The Collector has urged all those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated to stem the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Dharmapuri Collector S.P. Karthika held a consultative meeting with the line departments here on the enforcement of the new guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

A fine of ₹200 shall be collected for not wearing mask and mask enforcement will be stringently implemented, according to the administration.

The Collector has directed that temple festivals planned earlier to be stopped in view of the new guidelines. Wedding parties are allowed to function with 100 attendees and funerals with not more than 50 attendees. Places of worship will be open to the public till 8 p.m.

Local body officials, health officials and revenue officials are charged with monitoring of compliance in containment zones to ensure that there are no violations enabling the spread of the virus. Volunteers shall be engaged for provisioning essential commodities in such containment zones, according to Ms. Karthika.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar attended the meeting.