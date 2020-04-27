Containment eased in some Krishnagiri zones

While Krishnagiri remained the only green district as on date in the State without any COVID-19 positive cases, most of the preventive containment zones put up earlier in Alasanatham, Begepalli, Kodiazhaganur, Vazhaithottam, over potential infections following contact tracing, were eased on Monday after the samples returned negative after tests. Except for Alasantham and Kodiazhaganur the other containment zones were eased.

A co-driver of a Dharmapuri truck driver, who had tested positive in Morappur upon returning from delivering essentials in Maharashtra, Tuticorin and other areas, was admitted to the isolation ward in Uthangarai on Saturday.

However, his sample had later tested negative. In the meantime, his wife’s residence in Kodiazhaganur in Bargur was also disinfected and the family members were advised quarantine. The swab samples of the co-driver’s wife and his two young children were also sent for testing.

Samples were lifted for 1219 cases and of these, 1018 samples returned negative. The results for the remaining 201 samples were still awaited.

A total of 3727 people, including 550 who had returned from abroad, were quarantined. Barring two of the 550 returnees, the others completed 28 days in quarantine.

Similarly, over 1212 people who were issued e-passes for travel were quarantined on their return here.