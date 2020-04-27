Coimbatore

Containment eased in some Krishnagiri zones

It is the only green district as on date in the State

While Krishnagiri remained the only green district as on date in the State without any COVID-19 positive cases, most of the preventive containment zones put up earlier in Alasanatham, Begepalli, Kodiazhaganur, Vazhaithottam, over potential infections following contact tracing, were eased on Monday after the samples returned negative after tests. Except for Alasantham and Kodiazhaganur the other containment zones were eased.

A co-driver of a Dharmapuri truck driver, who had tested positive in Morappur upon returning from delivering essentials in Maharashtra, Tuticorin and other areas, was admitted to the isolation ward in Uthangarai on Saturday.

However, his sample had later tested negative. In the meantime, his wife’s residence in Kodiazhaganur in Bargur was also disinfected and the family members were advised quarantine. The swab samples of the co-driver’s wife and his two young children were also sent for testing.

Samples were lifted for 1219 cases and of these, 1018 samples returned negative. The results for the remaining 201 samples were still awaited.

A total of 3727 people, including 550 who had returned from abroad, were quarantined. Barring two of the 550 returnees, the others completed 28 days in quarantine.

Similarly, over 1212 people who were issued e-passes for travel were quarantined on their return here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 11:17:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/containment-eased-in-some-krishnagiri-zones/article31448063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY