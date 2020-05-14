Containment a challenge for authorities in Shoolagiri

With a particular locality in Shoolagiri reporting about 18 COVID-19 positive cases over the last week, the authorities are faced with challenges as reports of people jumping over barricades in the containment zones have been rife. However, local revenue officials said that containment was being maintained and volunteers were on the move to provide essentials to the residents.

Last week, first two positive cases were reported at Kamarajar Nagar in Shoolagiri. The two women, both flower sellers, were suspected to have come in contact with truck drivers who had transported to and from Koyambedu and Bengaluru. The infection had spread from them to their neighbours and relatives thereafter.

Earlier this week, amid reports of infected persons or their family members walking about freely, breaking quarantine, officials rushed to Kamarajar Nagar and took them to the ESI hospital amid resistance from their family members.

The latest guidelines approved of home quarantine. But, in this case, all 18 persons were shifted to the ESI hospital, said Dr.Govindan, Deputy Director, Health Services. The containment zone has a population of over 1,700 people. But, so far, only 120 swab samples were collected and from those with direct contact with the patients.

According to a local official, earlier women had to step out in the open for toilets, and in the process break quarantine. But under the Collector’s orders, 20 toilets were built in the past week and were opened for use.

A total of 4,150 samples were taken so far in the district.