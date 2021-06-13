‘Containing COVID-19 spread is priority’

Kranti Kumar Pati.

COIMBATORE

13 June 2021 22:35 IST

Containing the spread of COVID-19 is top priority, said Kranti Kumar Pati who assumed office as the Commissioner of Tiruppur Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

A 2015 batch IAS officer, Mr. Pati served as the Executive Officer, Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani, prior to his current posting. He is replacing K. Sivakumar.

After assuming office, Mr. Pati told journalists his primary focus would be on to contain the spread of the pandemic in Tiruppur district. He promised speedy disposal of grievances by the public related to basic amenities and other issues.

“I will do my best to serve the people in a responsible, accountable and transparent manner,” he said.