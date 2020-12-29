Container shortage hits textile exporters

COIMBATORE

29 December 2020

Textile and clothing exporters are hit by container shortage and if the situation continues, they can lose nearly 20 % business, according to the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

Chairman of the Council Manoj Patodia has said in a press release that the exporters are facing severe shortage of containers. “The situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of concern,” he said.

“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delay and non-fulfilment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” Mr. Patodia said.

One of the reasons is said to be the low volume of imports from China. The shortage is not only at the gateway ports, but also at the Inland Container Depots.

In the initial months of the lockdown, exports were low. However, after the relaxations, exports of textiles and clothing have picked up sharply. Many exporters have orders for shipments till March 31.

However, the delay in shipments because of container shortage is leading to cancellation of orders in many cases and if the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, exporters of textiles and clothing may lose nearly 20 % of the business.

Mr. Patodia urged the government to step in and make available adequate containers for exporters.