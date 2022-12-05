Container lorry collides with car in Tiruppur district, three die

December 05, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

One woman who suffered injuries had been admitted to hospital; the police have registered a case against the lorry driver

The Hindu Bureau

The container lorry, approaching from the opposite direction to the car, lost control and collided, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three people died in an accident near Kangayam in Tiruppur district, when a container lorry lost control and collided with a car, early on Monday.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in a car from Kangayam to Chennimalai during the early hours, on Monday. When they were near Paravalasu in Thittuparai in Kangayam, going to the Chennimalai road, a container lorry approaching from the opposite direction lost control and collided with the car. 

The Kangayam police rushed to the spot and found that T. Viswanathan, 35, and K. Mani, 55, both natives of Paranservazhi in the district, had died on the spot. S. Ramanan, 47, a native of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, died on the way to the hospital. The police recovered their bodies and sent them to Kangayam Government Hospital for a postmortem. 

R. Umavathi, 33, who suffered injuries was taken to Kangayam GH and referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The Kangayam police have registered a case against the lorry driver S. Vijayakumar, 32, a native of Erode district, and further investigations are on.

