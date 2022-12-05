  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

Container lorry collides with car in Tiruppur district, three die

One woman who suffered injuries had been admitted to hospital; the police have registered a case against the lorry driver

December 05, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The container lorry, approaching from the opposite direction to the car, lost control and collided, police said

The container lorry, approaching from the opposite direction to the car, lost control and collided, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three people died in an accident near Kangayam in Tiruppur district, when a container lorry lost control and collided with a car, early on Monday.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in a car from Kangayam to Chennimalai during the early hours, on Monday. When they were near Paravalasu in Thittuparai in Kangayam, going to the Chennimalai road, a container lorry approaching from the opposite direction lost control and collided with the car. 

The Kangayam police rushed to the spot and found that T. Viswanathan, 35, and K. Mani, 55, both natives of Paranservazhi in the district, had died on the spot. S. Ramanan, 47, a native of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, died on the way to the hospital. The police recovered their bodies and sent them to Kangayam Government Hospital for a postmortem. 

R. Umavathi, 33, who suffered injuries was taken to Kangayam GH and referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The Kangayam police have registered a case against the lorry driver S. Vijayakumar, 32, a native of Erode district, and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.