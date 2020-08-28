Contacts of COVID-19 patients in Krishnagiri told to self-report

With the relaxation on COVID-19 guidelines, the number of positive cases has gone up in the district.

In its wake, the district administration has asked the public to venture out of their homes with utmost care and necessary precautions. District Collector Prabhakar urged public to not take the relaxation of lockdown guidelines lightly and observe self-regulation.

Further, the district administration has urged the public to alert the district control room on people who had travelled from other districts and States, of those returned after attending weddings, funerals and medical emergencies. Public may contact the administration on 04343-230044, 04343-234444, and toll free number 1077.

Any person who had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient in a containment zone are urged to immediately contact 04343-230045 or 1077.

People who have returned from other districts or States, and those who had attended social gatherings are urged to go into self-quarantine for a period of seven days. Those whose test results are awaited are requested to stay in quarantine until the results are declared.

According to Dr. Prabhakar, the infection cannot be curbed until there is self-regulation and support from each individual.