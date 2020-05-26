Contacts of COVID-19 patient test negative in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore

26 May 2020 22:30 IST

Fifty-two primary and secondary contacts of a COVID-19-positive woman in the Nilgiris have tested negative, District Collector J. Innocent Divya said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old pregnant woman had tested positive upon returning from Chennai recently.

The woman, who was staying with her family at Khandal near Fingerpost in Udhagamandalam, has been admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI hospital in Coimbatore.

A 100 houses in the area, surrounding the one she had been staying in for two days after returning from Chennai, is now a containment zone.

The Collector said volunteers would provide essential supplies to the people living in the zone.