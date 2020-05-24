Contacts of COVID-19 patient being home quarantined in Erode district

After a 50-year-old man from Kavindapadi in Erode District tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem for an orthopaedic problem, officials on Saturday began identifying the persons who were in contact with him to home quarantine them. Till evening, 45 families comprising 120 members were quarantined.

The man, who works at a fast food outlet, suffered a fracture in his leg when he fell off his two-wheeler 10 days ago. He was returning from Mevani in Gobichettipalayam to his house at V.I.P. Nagar in Kavindapadi in Bhavani Taluk.

A plaster of paris cast was put around the fracture area at Singiripalayam village and he later consulted a doctor at the Government Hospital at Kavindapadi who referred him to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. From there, he was referred to the medical college hospital in Salem, where he tested positive on Friday for COVID-19.

On Saturday, five bone fracture treatment centres at Singiripalayam village were closed while officials continued to trace persons who were in contact with him. Sources said that the man’s son had returned from Chennai 10 days ago from whom he might have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that swab samples were lifted from the quarantined 120 persons and the results were awaited.

The district had reported 70 positive earlier, and was in the green zone with no active cases since April 14.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami on Saturday reviewed COVID-19 prevention measures at a review meeting with officials in his Assembly constituency, Edappadi.

District Collector S.A.Raman, Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger, District Revenue Officer R. Divakar and other senior officials took part in the meeting. Mr. Palaniswami also reviewed the progress of Kudimaramathu works and drinking water supply schemes.