Contact numbers of returning officers

ERODE

27 February 2021 23:19 IST

The public and political parties can lodge election-related complaints to the respective returning and assistant returning officers in their constituencies for which contact numbers have been published.

Details of returning officers and assistant returning officers respectively were, Erode East Assembly Constituency – Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan (Returning Officer) at 94434-28644 and Tahsildar Vijayakumar (Assistant Returning Officer) at 9423-57319; Erode West - Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen at 94450-00439 and Tahsildar Balasubramaniam at 94450-00563; Modakurichi – Assistant Commissioner (Excise) P. Jeyarani at 70106-09547 and Tahsildar Shankar Ganesh at 98656-21212; Perundurai – District Civil Supplies Officer M. Elahi John at 99945-79988 and Tahsildar Karthick at 94450-00564; Bhavani – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Vanilakshmi Jegadambal at 99449-31659 and Muthukrishnan at 94450-00567; Anthiyur – Backward Class and Minority Welfare Officer Elangovan at 99655-66276 and Tahsildar Veeralakshmi at 94454-61899; Gobichettipalayam – Gobi Revenue Divisional Officer Palanidevi at 94450-00441 and Tahsildar Thiyagarajan at 94450-0056; and Bhavanisagar – Assistant Director (Panchayats) Umashankar at 94438-95338 and Tahdilar Ravishankar at 94450-00569.

