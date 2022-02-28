Consutative meeting on collective farming

A consultative meeting with farmer producer companies and agricultural input dealers was held by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy (second left) at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Monday.

i A consultative meeting on collective farming scheme 2021-22 was organised here under the aegis of the district administration with the participation of Farmer’s Producers Groups and Agricultural inputs suppliers here in the district.

The concept of collective farming entails identification of small and marginal farmers in a contiguous area and group them into Farmer’s Interest Groups(FIGs) comprised of 20 farmers each. Five farmers interest groups are organised into Farmers Producers Groups (FPGs), comprising of 100 farmers. Seven to 10 FPGs can come together to form Farmers Producers Organisation. The FPGs are encouraged to undertake collective farming through collective purchase of agricultural inputs, to access credit facilities. Collective farming also facilitates market linkages, according to the administration.

According to the administration, collective farming has been in vogue in the district since 2017-18, and FIGs and FPGs have been set up. In 2021-22, 26 FPGs were set up in Krishnagiri district, of which 20 were organised under the Department of Agriculture and six were organised by the Department of Horticulture.