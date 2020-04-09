Consumers can pay previous month’s bill: Tangedco

Erode Electricity Distribution Circle of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has asked its consumers to pay their earlier month’s bill amount for the current month.

A press release from its Superintending Engineer said that due to spread of COVID-19, meter reading cannot be done by its staff and hence consumers can pay their earlier month’s bill amount. The release said that consumers, instead of visiting the offices and paying the bills directly, should make online payments at the portal and also through the Apps TANGEDCO and BHIM. For further details, visit www.tangedco.gov.in, the release added.