Consumer redressal commission directs doctor to pay ₹11.99 lakh to patient for wrong treatment

Published - July 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a doctor to pay compensation and medical expense of ₹11.99 lakh to a 52-year-old patient for providing wrong treatment.

M. Raja of Rasipuram filed a petition before the commission in September 2022 saying that he underwent surgery at a private hospital in Rasipuram for which he paid ₹60,000. After he began feeling pain after the surgery, he underwent another surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore, where doctors said an infection had occurred due to the previous surgery. Mr. Raja demanded compensation from the doctor in Rasipuram for his alleged negligence in performing the surgery.

In his order, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ordered the doctor to repay ₹60,000 and ₹8,74,825 that the complainant incurred for correcting the problems caused by the first surgery. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹ 2.5 lakh for causing hardship and ₹15,000 towards case expenses. “The doctor should pay a total of ₹ 11,99,825 within four weeks”, the order said.

