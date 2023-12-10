Consumer protection association wants clampdown against ‘unauthorised’ fees for LPG delivery persons

December 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Coonoor Consumer Protection Association has appealed to the State government and the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department to clampdown on LPG cylinder delivery persons who charge consumers for delivery of cylinders.

The Association said while the price of LPG cylinders for domestic consumption currently stood at ₹965, persons employed to deliver the cylinders at the houses demanded extra money. They asked for a total amount of ₹1,000 a cylinder, adding the delivery charges.

“As people fear that they will not receive their cylinders if they defy delivery persons, they feel compelled to pay this extra fee,” said president of the Association S. Manogaran and alleged that people who questioned the delivery persons were often verbally abused.

“A meeting should be held every few months by the district administration to check whether civil supplies are reaching beneficiaries, with the participation of consumer protection groups. The district administration should issue strict instructions that the delivery persons do not charge extra for delivery of the cylinders,” said Mr. Manogaran.

