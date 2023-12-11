Consumer organisation plans to approach court for removal of encroachments on water bodies in Coimbatore

December 11, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause plans to go to the court for the district administration’s non-compliance to the Madras High Court order dated September 20, 2016 on removal of encroachments along the banks of the Noyyal and other water bodies in the district.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, said the then district Collector had assured the court that all encroachments will be removed from the water bodies, measures taken to ensure there are no new encroachments, and status reports will be submitted to the court regularly in this regard. However, the last status report was submitted in February 2017. There are reports for new encroachments in many places. At Valankulam, though the encroachments were removed, the government itself was occupying the encroached space by building structures under the Smart Cities Mission.

These constructions were reducing the water spread area and increasing the risks of flooding in Coimbatore, he said.

It is not just the citizens but the government also cannot occupy the water body area. At Valankulam, the space retrieved from the encroachers is now used by the Coimbatore Corporation. This is also an encroachment, he said. There are similar developments at Muthanankulam. Hence, the consumer body plans to go to the court seeking removal of encroachments on all water bodies in the district and ensuring that the water ways, tanks and the river bank are not occupied, he said.