Consumer organisation in Coimbatore seeks uniform renewal period for building permits

January 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Consumer organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the State government to direct local bodies to give uniform validity period when building permits are renewed across the State.

In a memorandum to the government, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer body, said that in a Government Order dated December 16, 2022, the Department of Housing and Urban Development extended the plan permission period for approvals given between April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2022 by two years. But, this will be useful only if the building licence period is also extended.

The public faced several difficulties related to building licence after the notification of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, due to lack of proper guidelines from the government. As per Rule 14 of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, the planning permission or building permit granted shall be valid for five years from the date of issue and the planning permission / building permit may be extended only once for another three years.

The Rule is silent in respect of building permits approved prior to February 4, 2019. The local bodies claim that the 2019 Rules are to be followed now in respect of plans approved prior to 2019 too. The public is permitted to construct buildings within a maximum of eight years. While there is no confusion in respect of approval obtained after February 2019, each local body is granting approvals to suit its whims and fancies for building licences given before that date and need to be renewed now.

In Greater Chennai, the planning / building permit issued before February 4, 2019 will have validity for five years from the date of issue and one time renewal will be for three years. In places such as Coimbatore or Salem, the old plans are renewed for two years only even though the plan was originally approved for three years. It means the approval holder will have a maximum of five years only for the building permit. Some Corporations are not renewing the building licence given before February 2019 while the town panchayats claim they are renewing it for one year.

Hence, taking into account the Government Order issued for extending the planning permission period by two years, the local bodies should also extend the building licence period. “We request the government to look into the issue and take appropriate decision and issue suitable directions in the matter,” he said.