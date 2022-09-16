Consumer organisation in Coimbatore seeks changes according to TNERC order

Electricity tariff for traffic signals and parks maintained by government or local bodies should be changed to Tariff 2A category with immediate effect, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

The tariff for the signals and the parks were under Tariff V (commercial rate) for several years and not under Tariff 2A (public lighting), though there is no commercial activity.

The Tamilnadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) brought traffic signals and parks of government and local bodies under Tariff 2A (₹100 per KW and ₹8 a unit) in its recent tariff order. However, the Electricity Department has not changed the tariff for these two segments so far. Traffic signals are not permitted to have advertisement boards and so, most signals do not have advertisements. Hence, there is no commercial activity, he said.

Similarly, in the case of common service in group houses, all common services were recently brought under Tariff 1D, which is the same as public lighting.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has brought into effect this change.

However, according to tariff order of 2017, most common services such as RO plant, sewage treatment plant, fire hydrant, swimming pool, etc were changed to commercial tariff and they continue to be treated as commercial tariff. Tangedco has not changed these too to Tariff ID though the recent TNERC order is applicable to these also. The Tangedco should implement all the changes according to the recent order of the TNERC and not only for some, he said.