Consumer organisation in Coimbatore issues legal notice as flyover work gets delayed

September 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has issued legal notice to the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for “extraordinary delay in executing the project” of construction of flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam in Coimbatore.

The consumer organisation, represented by its secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, said in the notice that penalty needed to be imposed on the contractor as there was a delay of more than a year from the original schedule for completion of the project, the excess fair now collected from the public who were using public transport corporation vehicles to cross the junction should be paid by the government, and further action should be taken on the contractor and officials concerned.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that based on the annual plan 2018-19, works started on November 24, 2020 to construct flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam junction and should have been completed by May 25, 2022.

“As per the contract conditions, the work should have been completed within 1.5 years. But, even after more than 2.5 years, the work has not been completed and the public are put into lot of difficulties,” he said in the notice. There was no clear date for completion of the 1.85 km long flyover even after 15 months delay, he alleged.

Due to the construction works, the traffic was diverted and vehicles had to take a circuitous route of seven km to cross the half-a-km NH road. The diverted road wass also narrow and poorly maintained by panchayats and all the vehicles on the National Highways had to pass through completely damaged roads which took additional time and fuel. Even ambulances faced these difficulties. It was initially said that the project was delayed and would be completed by October, 2022, then it was December 2022, and finally it was reported that the flyover would be ready by the end of August, 2023. But, the works continued even now.

All public transport vehicles were charging for additional seven kms from the public, for no fault of theirs. The delay was not due to the people. “We all know that when such flyover work is carried out, definitely, people have to face “some inconvenience”. But here it has crossed all limits,” he said.