GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumer organisation in Coimbatore demands Tangedco to withdraw recent clarification on issuing electricity connection

January 25, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
The Coimbatore Consumer Cause says that in the name of issuing clarification, the Director Distribution of Tangedco has violated the High Court order and Government Rules.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause says that in the name of issuing clarification, the Director Distribution of Tangedco has violated the High Court order and Government Rules. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A clarification issued by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) recently on providing service connection to buildings that are exempted from building completion certificate (for electricity connection) is reportedly in violation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules and High Court order.

In a clarification issued early this month, the Tangedco has said that electricity connection can be given to buildings (in the exempted category) based on the building plan approval and physical verification of the building height is not necessary.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that in the case of non-exempted category, building completion certificate from a competent authority was a must to get electricity service connection. And the completion certificate could be issued only if the building was constructed according to the approved plan.

In the exempted category (domestic buildings), building completion certificate was not asked for if the building had three or lesser dwellings, was not more than 12 metres high and not more than 750 sq.mt.

“In the name of issuing clarification, the Director Distribution of Tangedco had violated the High Court order and Government Rules,” he said.

For instance, if a building was to be built only for four floors according to the building plan, but it was constructed for 10 floors, it would move from the exempted category to the non-exempted category. But the Tangedco clarification said electricity connection could be given for the four floors. Even the safety certificate was not required. This defeated the very purpose of the building rules, he said.

In respect of the non-exempted category, new connections could be provided for the building, only if the completion certificate was produced for the building. If the approval obtained was only for four floors and the building was constructed for 10 floors, completion certificate could not be issued as it was illegal construction.

The Tangedco seemed to be “trying to find out different illegal ways which are against the Rules (to issue electricity connections),” he alleged.

Instead of clarifying on how to measure the building when there was no planning permission, the Tangedco had said that connections could be given to a part of an illegal building. Hence, it should withdraw the clarification and disconnect those connections provided based on the circular, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.